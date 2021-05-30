Meeting Held in Rabat To Assess Achievements of 4th Year of Government's Mandate

The Inter-ministerial Commission for monitoring the implementation of the government program held, on Friday in Rabat, its fourth meeting under the chairmanship of the Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani.

This meeting aims in particular to assess the achievements of the 4th year of the executive's mandate, to discuss the priority projects planned for the rest of the mandate and to prepare the overall assessment of government action and the related communication mechanisms, said a statement from the Department of the Head of Government.

At the start of the meeting, El Otmani commended the efforts made by the government departments, praising the participatory nature and the spirit of coordination that marked the preparation of the report on the implementation of the government program for the 4th year of this mandate, according to the adopted methodology.

This meeting, which coincides with the nearing end of the governmental mandate, is characterized by a number of great challenges and important stages, such as the national cause and the higher interests of the Kingdom, the generalization of social protection, the management of the pandemic, the continuation of the vaccination campaign, the resumption of all economic activities, as well as the management of the exam period, the summer period and the tourist season, in addition to the return of Moroccan expatriates, he said.

The meeting also coincides with the presentation to HM King Mohammed VI of the new development model, he added.

Referring to the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on Morocco, El Otmani stressed that thanks to a strong mobilization under the wise leadership of HM the King, and to the collective adherence of all Moroccans, the country "was able to avoid the worst at the health and socio-economic levels, while mitigating the impact of the pandemic".

"Despite the difficult conditions facing the Kingdom, the fourth year was marked by the launch and acceleration of a series of reforms and structuring projects, such as the social protection, the reform of regional investment centers, the implementation of the Administrative Devolution Charter, the relaxation of administrative measures, and the reform of the public sector and of the education and training system, he explained.

El Otmani welcomed the progress made in the implementation of the government program, specifying that about 69% of the measures have been carried out or are in an advanced stage, while 23% are under way. These measures have had direct positive effects on the lives of citizens and businesses, he said.

He further noted that socio-economic indicators, most of which experienced a positive evolution from 2017 to 2019, showed a slight decline due to the pandemic, reaching lower levels than expected and compared to neighboring countries, deeming that the first signs of improvement of some of these indicators and the success of the vaccination campaign constitute a glimmer of hope for overcoming the difficulties and building a better Morocco.

