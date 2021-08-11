Moroccan Expatriates 'Reservoir of Expertise' Capable of Contributing to Development Efforts (Official)

Moroccans abroad are a "reservoir of expertise" able to contribute to efforts to achieve development goals, said on Tuesday secretary general of the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad (CCME), Abdellah Boussouf.

The National Day of Migrants, instituted by HM King Mohammed VI in 2003, reflects the Sovereign's interest in the Moroccan community abroad, said Boussouf, who was guest on the morning show of Moroccan news radio "RIM RADIO" on the occasion of this Day.

According to him, this Day offers a space for meeting and listening to the members of the community in order to answer their questions and expectations and to support them so that their stay takes place in the best conditions.

The pandemic has prevented many citizens of the community from travelling to Morocco, he noted, adding, however, that the Royal High Instructions for the facilitation of the return of Moroccans of the world to their country of origin at affordable prices have contributed to a massive return to the country of origin despite the risks associated with Covid.

Referring to the Council's efforts to support the Moroccan community abroad, Boussouf stressed that the CCME makes recommendations to the government to implement effective policies towards the community, to raise awareness of the seriousness of the pandemic and the need to respect precautionary measures both abroad and at home, and to work towards cultural attachment.

Attention was also given to issues related to e-administration as well as to advocating for measures that would allow Moroccans in the world to engage in the solidarity action launched by the Kingdom, whether in favor of their families or the Covid Fund, he added.

He stressed that contrary to the expectations of financial institutions, remittances from Moroccans living abroad increased by 5% in 2020 to 70 billion dirhams, and by 48% during the first half of this year, which reflects the attachment of Moroccans to their homeland, especially during the crisis.

MAP 10 August 2021