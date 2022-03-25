Moroccan Sahara: Government Appreciates Spain's Positive Positions and Constructive Commitments (Official)

The government appreciates the positive positions and constructive commitments of the Spanish government on the Moroccan Sahara issue, said Thursday in Rabat, Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas.



"The government highly appreciates the positive positions and constructive commitments of the Spanish government on the Moroccan Sahara issue, contained in the message sent to HM King Mohammed VI by the president of the Spanish government, H.E. Pedro Sanchez," he said at a press briefing following the Government Council.



The content of this message "allows us to consider a clear and ambitious roadmap to engage in a lasting bilateral partnership with Spain," added the Minister Delegate.



In a message addressed to HM King Mohammed VI, the president of the Spanish government had stressed that "he recognizes the importance of the Sahara issue for Morocco," adding, as such, that "Spain considers the Moroccan autonomy initiative, presented in 2007, as the most serious, realistic and credible basis for resolving the dispute".

MAP 24 March 2022