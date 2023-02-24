Morocco, Egypt Discuss Strengthening Parliamentary Cooperation

The House of Councillors Speaker Naama Mayara held, Wednesday in Cairo, talks with the Egyptian Senate Speaker Abdel-Wahhab Abdel-Razzaq, and the representative of the House of Representatives Mohamed Abul-Enein, on ways to strengthen bilateral parliamentary cooperation mechanisms.

During the talks with the Egyptian Senate Speaker, both sides stressed the strength of bilateral relations and the need to intensify parliamentary cooperation by injecting a new dynamic to the Moroccan-Egyptian Cooperation and Friendship Group.

On this occasion, Mayara mentioned that the two countries have, among other things, a common history, stressing the importance of developing and strengthening bilateral relations in various areas, including parliamentary ones, for the benefit of both countries.

The Upper House Speaker commended the positions of Egypt, which has always supported Morocco, noting that the Egyptian parliament always expresses the Arab positions in all regional and international forums.

In this sense, Mayara affirmed Morocco's support to Egypt in its regional and international positions.

For his part, the President of the Egyptian Senate highlighted the strong relations between the two countries at all levels, expressing his aspiration to develop them, especially in light of the depth of relations between the political leaders of the two countries.

The representative of the Egyptian Parliament Mohamed Abul-Enein referred, for his part, to the strength of relations between Morocco and Egypt at all levels, while reviewing the development efforts and visions adopted by his country in various fields.

He stressed the importance of strengthening the bilateral cooperation mechanism on the African continent.

For his part, Mayara stressed that strengthening relations between Morocco and Egypt is a common duty imposed by the long history of these relations, stressing the need for both countries to fulfill their duties to strengthen African relations. The meeting also covered a number of issues of common interest.

Leading a parliamentary delegation, the House of Councillors Speaker is on a working visit to Egypt from February 22 to 27, at the invitation of the Egyptian Senate Speaker.

This visit is part of the consolidation of the distinguished relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Arab Republic of Egypt, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

MAP: 24 February 2023