Morocco Is 'Exceptional' Gateway to Africa, Says EIB Representative

Morocco is an "exceptional" gateway to the African continent, said the new European Investment Bank (EIB) representative in Morocco, Adrien de Bassompierre, on the sidelines of the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) being held in Marrakech.

"We are working with Moroccan economic players and financial institutions beyond the Kingdom's borders. This once again demonstrates Morocco's influence across the continent, in favor of investment," de Bassompierre told MAP news agency.

He commended Morocco's role as host of the AIF, which is placed under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

"Morocco has demonstrated its ability to successfully organize the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, as well as this Africa Investment Forum, in a difficult context, following the earthquake that affected several provinces in the Kingdom,” he said, noting that this was proof of the Kingdom's resilience and its ability to remain exceptional.

De Bassompierre also reiterated the EIB's commitment to supporting private sector development in Morocco and Africa.

For him, the AIF is an opportunity to meet numerous Moroccan and African partners, investors, operators and other international financial institutions.

MAP: 09 November 2023