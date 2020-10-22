Morocco, Guinea-Bissau Discuss Means to Develop Bilateral Cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, on Wednesday held talks in Rabat with his Bissau-Guinean counterpart, Suzi Carla Barbosa, which focused on the means to develop bilateral cooperation, in particular in the economic field.



These fruitful talks are part of the regular and sustained consultations between the two countries, Bourita said during a press briefing following his meeting with Suzi Carla Barbosa.



"We discussed various bilateral and regional topics of common interest, We have seen a total convergence of views," the minister noted, adding that Barbosa's visit to the kingdom reinforces the deep friendship between the two countries.



Morocco's FM also stressed that the visit of HM the King to Guinea Bissau in 2015 has given a qualitative impetus to these relations. It has indeed enabled to launch concrete cooperation between the two countries on several social and economic projects in various sectors, including health, drinking water and agricultural development.



Morocco, a long-standing credible partner of Guinea Bissau, has played a role in supporting the efforts for peace, stability and development in the country, he added, stressing the Kingdom's readiness to accompany Guinea-Bissau in its development, peace-building and stability process.



Bourita also thanked Guinea Bissau for its support for the Moroccanity of the Sahara and for Morocco's autonomy initiative as the only solution to the artificial regional dispute over the Sahara.



Following these talks, the two ministers inked four cooperation agreements in the fields of industry, tourism, transport, energy and logistics, aimed at further strengthening the exchange of experiences and expertise between the two countries.

MAP 21 October 2020