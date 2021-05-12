Morocco Places Palestinian Issue at Same Level as Its National Cause (Head of Govt.)

The Kingdom of Morocco places the Palestinian issue and Al-Quds Asharif at the top of its concerns and at the same level as its national cause, said on Wednesday Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani.

El Otmani, who received a phone call from head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas Ismaël Haniyeh, underlined Morocco's steadfast position, under the insightful leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in favor of the Palestinian cause, and its attachment to the establishment of an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state with Al-Quds Asharif as its capital, according to a statement from the department of the head of government.

On this occasion, El Otmani emphasized the categorical rejection by the Kingdom of all measures affecting the legal status of the Al-Aqsa mosque and of Al-Quds Asharif or violating the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. He also expressed the Kingdom's support for inter-Palestinian reconciliation efforts.

MAP 12 mai 2021