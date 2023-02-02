Morocco, Spain Discuss Boosting Cooperation in Energy Transition

The consolidation of strategic cooperation in the fields of energy transition, environment and sustainable development was the focus of talks, Thursday in Rabat, between the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali and her Spanish counterpart, Teresa Ribera Rodríguez.

In a statement to the press after this meeting, held on the sidelines of the 12th Morocco-Spain High-Level Meeting (HLM), Benali said the two governments want to give new impetus to the strategic partnership that binds the two countries in the energy field, while further consolidating their cooperation in renewable energy including green hydrogen, electricity, gas, mining, environment and sustainable development.

This meeting was also an opportunity to discuss various issues relating to "preparations for the COP28 as part of the presidency of Morocco of the 6th assembly of the United Nations for the environment" and which coincides with the presidency held by Spain of the European Council in the second half of 2023," she added.

For her part, the Vice President of the Spanish government and Minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera Rodríguez said to be "very satisfied" with the level of bilateral cooperation relations, stressing the convergence of views of both parties on environmental and energy challenges.

"We are convinced of the importance of working together" for a healthier environment in a context marked by climate challenges, she said in a press statement, noting that Morocco has great ambitions in the energy field.

She stressed in this sense "the strong commitment of Morocco" to promote bilateral cooperation especially in the energy field to find solutions to environmental and climate challenges.

Ribera Rodríguez is part of the delegation accompanying the President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, currently visiting the Kingdom, to co-chair with his Moroccan counterpart, Aziz Akhannouch, the 12th session of the High Level Meeting Morocco-Spain.

The 12th Morocco-Spain HLM, which is held eight years after the last session of this institutional mechanism, is part of the strategic partnership and the new dynamic that relations between the two kingdoms following the visit made last April by Mr. Sanchez in Morocco, at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI.

MAP: 02 February 2023