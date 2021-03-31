Morocco, UNFPA Sign Partnership in Support of Fighting Violence against Women

A partnership agreement aimed at supporting the national strategy to combat violence against women and girls was signed, Tuesday in Rabat, between the Ministry of Solidarity, social development, equality and family, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The agreement, inked by the Minister of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and the Family Jamila Elmoussali, and UNFPA representative Luis Mora, aims to support the future Strategy to combat violence against women and girls, one of the government's priorities in its 2017-2021 program.

To stem the scourge of violence which has exacerbated during the COVID-19 health crisis, the ministry and the UN fund will work together this year to support government and civil initiatives in the areas of prevention, protection and support for the economic empowerment of women, especially the most vulnerable, UNFPA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The United Nations Population Fund, which ends this year its 9th cycle of cooperation with the Moroccan government, continues to support the country's progress, the same source said, adding that it is leading a strategic partnership with the ministry with the aim of promoting gender equality and combating violence against women and girls.

MAP 31 March 2021