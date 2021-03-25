Morocco's Successive Diplomatic Successes Have Convinced Many Countries to Materialize their Recognition of Moroccannes of Sahara (Mauritanian Newspaper)

The successive diplomatic successes achieved by Morocco have convinced many countries to materialize their recognition of the Moroccanness of the Sahara, according to Mauritanian newspaper "Al Wiam".

"The great successive and diversified diplomatic successes of Morocco, achieved first on the African continent, then on other continents, have convinced many countries around the world, with the United States on top, to materialize their recognition of the Moroccanness of the Sahara, by opening their diplomatic representations in the cities of Laayoune and Dakhla," wrote Mauritanian journalist Ismail Rabbani in a story published Tuesday under the title "For these reasons, the polisario raises the white flag."

For the newspaper, "the leaders of the separatist front, supported by Algeria, have come to the realization that they were building their escalation plans on quicksand on a stormy day." "Internal factors and many regional and international changes have turned their ambitions into a mirage," it added.

Besides the diplomatic successes achieved by the Kingdom, these factors include "the repeated statements of the UN, supported by decisions of the Security Council, which consider the autonomy initiative in the Moroccan Sahara as a convincing, realistic and practical solution," in addition to the reports of Minurso, which states that Morocco has shown the utmost restraint during the crisis of the passage of El Guergarat, while making "the polisario responsible for any possible collapse of the ceasefire agreement signed in 1991."

In this sense, the publication highlighted "the rejection by the international community, especially European countries around the Mediterranean, of any military escalation in the region, which can be an environment conducive to terrorism, irregular migration and drugs," stressing that the crisis of "El Guergarat has given a clear lesson to the leaders of the separatists."

The newspaper also pointed to "the rise of discontent in the Tindouf camps in the face of continuing violations of human rights, the embezzlement of international aid and divisions among the leaders of the separatist front," noting that "Algeria, which is experiencing an unfinished popular revolution and a power struggle that is reaching its climax, in addition to a suffocating economic crisis due to corruption and the pandemic of Covid-19, records a rise in currents calling for the removal of support for the 'polisario' from the list of priorities."

"In view of these regional and international facts, the polisario can only raise the white flag", the publication noted, stressing that the declaration of the polisario front of "its readiness for a realistic solution to end the conflict, is not the result of chance, even though the movement has exhausted all attempts to implore, parade and alert."

MAP 24 March 2021