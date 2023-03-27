Mr.Baraka : Morocco Committed to Water Security in Arab World - Minister

The Minister of Equipment and Water, Nizar Baraka reaffirmed, Friday in New York, Morocco's commitment to initiatives aimed at ensuring water security in the Arab region, noting that the Kingdom is willing to share its successful experiences in this field.

Speaking at a side event organized by the League of Arab States on the sidelines of the UN Water Conference (22-24 March), Baraka said that in Morocco, water management and climate change impacts are a national priority, reiterated in the speeches of HM King Mohammed VI.

He noted that the Sovereign has given His high guidance to continue efforts to mobilize conventional and non-conventional water resources, including through the desalination of seawater and the reuse of treated wastewater.

During this meeting on "the common commitment in the Arab region to accelerate the achievement of water security for sustainable development", the Minister also said that Morocco, as part of its national energy strategy, plans to develop the production of hydroelectric power as renewable energy.

The goal is to reach 14% of the renewable energy production mix, which represents 52% of total energy production by 2030, he said, noting that the Arab region has a strong potential to develop solar and wind energy.

Baraka leads the Moroccan delegation to the UN Water Conference, which is dedicated this year to the mid-term review of the implementation of the goals of the Water Action Decade 2018-2028, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 2016.

During the plenary session of the conference, the Minister highlighted the main lines of Morocco's strategy for integrated water resources management. He stressed that the Kingdom, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, has succeeded through its national policy to meet its water needs, thanks in particular to the infrastructure upgrading.

MAP: 24 March 2023