October Legislative Session: House of Representatives Was Keen to Interact with Societal Issues - Speaker

The House of Representatives (Lower House) was animated by the will to interact with major societal issues during the October session of the legislative year 2020-2021, said Wednesday in Rabat, its speaker Habib El Malki.

Of the four general policy sessions, two were dedicated to the national issue, from the perspective of the development of the Saharan provinces and the role of diplomacy in defending territorial integrity, El Malki said during a plenary session dedicated to the closure of the first legislative session of the current legislative year.

The speeches presented and the debate that took place on this occasion highlighted the national unanimity prevailing on the issue of territorial integrity and the mobilization behind His Majesty King Mohammed VI to consolidate the gains achieved made, the Lower House speaker added.

El Malki also noted that 13 sessions of oral questions, held during the session of October, focused on the measures taken in many vital sectors to stem the impact of the pandemic on economic activities and social services.

According to him, the oral questions provided an opportunity for frank, constructive and critical dialogue between the legislative and executive branches on the management and governance of 15 sectors.

At the legislative level, the speaker described as "qualitative" the balance of the House's works. The House of Representatives approved, during this session, legislation of quality such as the Bill number 76-20 establishing the Mohammed VI Investment Fund, El Malki said.

Furthermore, two sessions were dedicated to the approval of five draft bills, which brings to 40 the number of texts approved by the legislative institution, the speaker said, highlighting the positive responsiveness of the government to these initiatives.

This session contributed to strengthening national legislation and the exercise of parliamentary oversight, based on cooperation and complementarity among the public authorities to anchor the values of democracy and comprehensive reform and promoting the confidence of citizens, so that the Kingdom can achieve its aspiration as an "emerging democratic and economic power" under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, El Malki concluded.

MAP 10 February 2021