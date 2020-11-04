Opening of UAE Consulate General Will Give New Impetus to Bilateral Relations

The opening Wednesday of a UAE Consulate General in Laayoune will give new impetus to the "solid and strategic" relations between the two countries, said Emirati FM, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"This act is an indication of the long-standing and strategic nature that has always marked the ties between our two countries," said the Emirati official in a pre-recorded video address broadcast during a ceremony held following the inauguration of the UAE Consulate General in Laayoune.

He also expressed the hope that this diplomatic representation will play a "decisive role" in consolidating economic opportunities, expanding areas of understanding and promoting channels of cooperation.

Morocco and the UAE are bound by distinguished and solid relations, built on sincere brotherhood, permanent solidarity, mutual respect and constructive cooperation established by late HM Hassan II and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Emirati top official noted, recalling the UAE's participation in the glorious Green March.

These ties have been further strengthened in recent years, thanks to the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI and his brothers HH Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE, Emir of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, he underscored.

The Minister said that the UAE has always supported all just causes of Morocco in various regional and international fora, adding that this support reflects the bonds of fraternity and fruitful cooperation between the two brotherly states.

He also commended the "pioneering role" of HM the King in pursuing coordination and consultation, with the wise leadership of the State of the Emirates, in terms of upholding peace, stability and security in the region, as well as support for international and UN efforts aimed at resolving conflicts at the regional and global levels.

It also touches on sharing views to reach a common vision allowing the people of the region to enjoy a dignified life based on optimism and security in order to address shared challenges, the Emirati official added.

For his part, UAE ambassador in Rabat, Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Aldhaheri said that the opening of his country's consulate general in the capital of the Moroccan Sahara, which coincides with the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Green March, offers an opportunity to boost bilateral relations for more efficient and fruitful cooperation.

Aldhaheri stressed that this diplomatic representation will open wide prospects for the promotion of cooperation and development of bilateral relations, in accordance with the far-sighted directives of the leaders of both countries.

The inauguration ceremony, chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and UAE's Ambassador to Rabat, took place in the presence of the wali of the region of Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra, governor of the province of Laâyoune Abdeslam Bekrate, the president of the Regional Council, Sidi Hamdi Ould Errachid, in addition to several diplomats, elected members and local officials.

This is the 9th diplomatic representation inaugurated in the capital of the Moroccan Sahara in less than a year.

The UAE followed in the footsteps of the Union of the Comoros, Gabon, Central African Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, Burundi, Côte d'Ivoire, Eswatini and Zambia.

MAP 04 November 2020