Peruvian Parliament Speaker Commends Relations between his Country and Morocco

Speaker of the Peruvian Parliament, Manuel Arturo Merino de Lama, has praised relations between his country and Morocco, underlining Peru's will to strengthen cooperation with the Kingdom and expand it to all areas.



During talks with the Moroccan ambassador in Lima, Amin Chaoudri, Merino de Lama said Peru and Morocco "are united by an exemplary multidimensional cooperation", highlighting the role that the legislative institutions in Peru and Morocco can play to bring the two countries closer together.



In this regard, the Speaker of the Peruvian Parliament expressed the will of his institution to continue to strengthen the excellent relations between Lima and Rabat, and to work for the strengthening of cooperation and friendship between the two countries, in particular at the parliamentary level.



These talks, held in the presence of several MPs, including the head of the Constitutional Commission, Omar Shehadeh Moya, was marked by the signing of the action plan of the Peru-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group, which includes MPs from different political parties.



For her part, Chairwoman of the Peru-Morocco Friendship Group at the Peruvian Parliament, Marta Chavez, praised the excellent long-standing relations between the two countries, which have gained strong momentum since the historic visit of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to Peru in 2004.



Chavez underlined the need to work and take advantage of all the opportunities offered to the two countries to further develop their cooperation and expand it to all areas, particularly in the current context marked by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In the same regard, members of the Peru-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group commended the tireless efforts of the Kingdom, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, aimed at achieving a political solution to the Libyan crisis, recalling the support of the international community for Morocco's initiatives and its constructive role in bringing the Libyan parties together.



For his part, Chaoudri highlighted the important reforms carried out in Morocco under the leadership of HM the King in various fields to promote the democratic process, human rights and women's empowerment, as well as the major projects launched in the Kingdom such as extended regionalization and the various human, economic and social development initiatives.



The Moroccan diplomat also shed light on the efforts made by Rabat to promote peace, security and development in Africa, Morocco having become the second investor in the continent and the largest one in West Africa.



He also recalled the initiatives launched by the Kingdom and the assistance it has provided to many African countries to support them in the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic.



Regarding the Moroccan Sahara issue, Chaoudri informed Peruvian MPs of the latest developments of this artificial regional dispute and the growing support of the international community for the Moroccan autonomy initiative.

MAP 21 October 2020