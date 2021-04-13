Ramadan Starts Wednesday in Morocco

The holy month of Ramadan of the year 1442 hegira will start Wednesday in Morocco, the ministry of endowments and Islamic affairs has announced.

A statement by the ministry said that the Islamic affairs delegates across the Kingdom, as well as FAR units confirmed, on Monday, Shaaban 29, 1442 hegira, corresponding to April 12, 2021, after the Al Maghrib prayer, the non-sighting of the lunar crescent announcing the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Tuesday will be then the 30th day of the month of Shaaban and the first day of the holy month of Ramadan 1442 hegira will correspond to Wednesday, April 14, 2021, according to the same source.

MAP 12 avril 2021