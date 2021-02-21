The Sahara Conflict is Settled, the International Community for Full Sovereignty of Morocco over the Sahara (Russian News Agency)

The Russian news agency ''RIA FAN'' stressed that the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara is "settled", saying that the international community is in favor of full Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara.

The author of the article Vladimir Sharapov said that polisario "is not in a position to enter into confrontation with the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces", adding that "polisario's propaganda is nothing but an attempt to attract attention".

He added that the false information conveyed by the polisario on the situation in the Moroccan Sahara, including "the resumption of war", "is nothing but exaggerated statements", stressing that the separatists "are unable to confront the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces" and "an open confrontation will end in a total defeat of the separatists".

Contrary to what separatists claim, "many countries have opened diplomatic representations in the Sahara region, and France, which is in favor of a just solution, is not opposed to autonomy in the Sahara, an initiative presented by Morocco to achieve a settlement of the conflict," he added, noting that "only the polisario, Algeria and South Africa have expressed their dissatisfaction on this issue."

MAP 21 February 2021