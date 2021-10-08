Sahara Issue Focus of Talks between Russian Deputy FM and Moroccan Ambassador in Moscow

The Moroccan Sahara issue was the focus of talks held Thursday in Moscow between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Vershinin, and Morocco's ambassador to Russia, Lotfi Bouchaara.



According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, "views were exchanged on issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council" with a focus on the settlement of the Sahara issue "in the light of the forthcoming consideration of this matter by the Council this month".



The two sides also underlined "the stabilizing role of MINURSO", the ministry points out.

MAP 07 October 2021