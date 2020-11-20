Spanish Official Warns about Terrorist Threat from Polisario Militia

Director General of Foreign and Security Policy at the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Fidel Sendagorta warned about the real terrorist threat posed by polisario in the Sahel region and for the European neighborhood.

Speaking at the closing of a forum on global terrorism, held on Tuesday by the Elcano Institute, the senior Spanish official said he was "shocked" to note that the leader of the "Islamic State in the Great Sahara" (ISGS) terrorist group, Adnan Abou Al Walid Assahraoui is from the Tindouf camps, an area that has become a hotbed for Islamic jihadism.

Sendagorta, as quoted by the "Europa Press" Agency, recalled that he was informed that these armed militias were training in Cuba at the time he worked in that country as a diplomat.

The phenomenon of extremist jihadism is rooted in this region. This "should raise our concern because it is very close to our own world," he warned.

Since its outbreak in Algeria, there is a resurgence of this phenomenon not only in the Sahel region, but also in other neighboring regions, claiming several hundred victims, the senior official underlined.

"This is a serious threat. We are facing a phenomenon on a continental scale," he warned, calling on his country to give special attention to the Sahel region.

MAP 19 November 2020