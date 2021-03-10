The Upcoming Elections, Important Step in Morocco's Democratic Life - Interior Minister

The upcoming elections are an important step in the national democratic life, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit said on Tuesday in Rabat.

The minister, who presented the organic bills on the electoral process before the Interior, Local Government and Infrastructure Committee of the House of Advisors, said that this measure is part of preparations for the upcoming general elections on the basis of a new approach aimed at developing the elected institutions and establishing an adequate general framework for this important step in the national democratic life.

Recalling that these texts were the result of intense and deep consultations with political bodies, represented or not in the parliament, Laftit stressed that this mechanism is in line with the Kingdom's vision in terms of managing the national elections.

The minister also recalled the main novelties and amendments introduced to these texts, namely organic bill 04.21 amending and supplementing organic law No. 27.11 on the House of Representatives; organic bill 05.21 amending and supplementing organic law 28.11 on the House of Advisors; organic bill 06.21 modifying and supplementing organic law 59.11 on the election of members of the councils of territorial communities and organic bill 07.21 modifying and supplementing organic law 29.11 on political parties.

For their part, members of the House of Advisors welcomed the interest in the timely organization of the elections despite the current health situation, saying that the reform of the electoral system is an opportunity to strengthen the democratic process.

The upcoming elections will give a new impetus to the political and socio-economic reforms undertaken recently in the Kingdom, they said, noting that these elections are a means to produce solid constitutional institutions.

They also highlighted positive discrimination in favor of women as a step towards effective parity, advocating for mechanisms to ensure the representation of the youth and Moroccan expatriates, who are essential components of development.

Similarly, the issue of the electoral quotient based on the number of registered voters was the subject of a broad debate within the Committee.

MAP 09 March 2021