US Consulate in Dakhla to Pave the Way for American Companies to Invest in Morocco (Sky News Arabia)

The US Consulate in Dakhla will pave the way for American companies to launch investments in Morocco, Emirati news outlet "Sky News Arabia" has said.

In an article published Monday, Sky News Arabia stressed that "the diplomatic channels are of major importance for the US economic establishment in this city of high maritime importance", noting that this is a "well-studied global policy and a win-win partnership".

The visit to Laayoune and Dakhla by a US delegation led by the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker, takes place following the US recognition of the sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara, announced a few weeks ago by President Donald Trump.

This visit shows American preparations for the effective implementation of decisions taken by the US Administration, "Sky News Arabia" pointed out.

During his visit, Schenker noted that the Kingdom is the only country in Africa with which the United States has signed a free trade agreement, adding that Moroccan exports to the States United States have more than doubled since the entry into force of this agreement in 2006.

Schenker recalled that the year 2021 marks the 200th anniversary of the opening of the first United States diplomatic mission in Morocco, in Tangier, where "the oldest US diplomatic installation in the world" is located.

MAP 12 January 2021