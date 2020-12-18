US Decision on Sahara: Important Historic Achievement and Positive Turning Point

The US decision to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara is "an important historic achievement and a positive turning point" for the Kingdom's territorial integrity, said Thursday Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani.

"The government congratulates HM the King and the Moroccan people for this important historic achievement and this positive turning point" for the issue of the Kingdom's territorial integrity of our country, El Otmani said, as quoted in a statement read by the Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government Spokesperson, Saaid Amzazi during a press briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The Head of Government stressed that all the government members welcome the substance of the Royal office statement, which informed the public opinion, on December 10, of the historic decision of the United States to recognize the sovereignty of the Kingdom over its Sahara.

The "Government members also welcome Morocco's consistent positions on the Palestinian cause and the Kingdom's determination to continue its efforts to find a just and equitable solution to this issue," he added.

Highlighting the "mobilization of all the components of the Government to implement the decisions taken by the Kingdom and confront all attempts to undermine, downgrade, smear or defame these achievements by some people," El Otmani stressed the unconditional mobilization of the government behind His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

"HM the King's position in favor of the Palestinian cause is constant and unwavering. It is a position that the Sovereign inherited from His father, Late HM King Hassan II," the minister stated, noting that the Royal Office statement "laid the foundations and constants of Morocco's support, king, government and people, to the Palestinian cause."

He emphasized "the need to protect these achievements and to remain vigilant so as to perpetuate them and strengthen national mobilization, in addition to closing ranks behind HM King Mohammed VI at the service of our beloved country."

"Diplomatic action is part of an integrated logic, without renouncing the principles and constants anchored in the Kingdom," El Otmani concluded.

MAP 17 December 2020