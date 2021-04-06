US Democratic Party Delegation Welcomes Morocco's Development Dynamics

A delegation of the Young Democrats of America (YDA), youth arm of the U.S. Democratic Party, welcomed on Sunday Morocco's development dynamics, as it concluded its visit to the Kingdom.

The delegation highlighted Moroccan youth's willpower, skills, and ambitions to take an active part in the development of Morocco and Africa in general.

According to a joint statement of the YDA and the Youth of the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), the delegation that visited Morocco from March 31 to April 4 held a meeting with the secretary-general of the PAM, in presence of several party officials.

Several questions were addressed during the meeting including youth, Morocco-US relations and opportunities to promote partnership and cooperation between the youth and women of both parties.

During a meeting with the youth and women of the party, the points raised related to the challenges facing youth in the world as well as experiences to advance the political and civic exercise and ensure effective participation of youth and women in their countries.

The U.S. delegation highlighted the enormous potential of the region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab as well as the remarkable growth observed in the region in recent years.

This visit was also marked by the participation of the delegation in a roundtable discussion on the autonomy plan for the southern provinces, during which the Moroccan initiative was highlighted as the only credible solution to this artificial conflict.

Participants also expressed support for the U.S. State Department's decision to recognize Morocco's full sovereignty over its southern provinces, calling on foreign investors, especially the young to take advantage of the opportunities in the region.

At the end of the visit, the two parties agreed to reinforce experiences on issues such as health, climate change and civil liberties, to strengthen policy dialogue and bilateral cooperation between the two organizations for more coordination on issues related to the youth in Morocco and the United States.

MAP 05 avril 2021