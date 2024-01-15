Casablanca Mohammed V Airport Welcomed Nearly 9.8 Mln Passengers in 2023, Up 28% over Previous Year (ONDA)

Casablanca Mohammed V airport, which accounts for over 36% of national air traffic, welcomed almost 9.8 million passengers in 2023, up 28% on the previous year.

This traffic remains lower than that recorded in 2019 when it exceeded 10 million passengers, representing a recovery rate of 95%, according to a statement by the National Airports Office.

"With 27,091,249 passengers arriving and departing from Morocco's airports in 2023, air traffic reached a new record, with a growth rate of around 32% compared with 2022", the same source added.

This growth was driven by international traffic, which increased by 32% compared to 2022, reaching nearly 24.43 million passengers, the statement noted.

MAP: 15 January 2024