David Fischer Hails Growing International Support for Moroccanness of the Sahara

Former United States Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer hailed the State of Israel's decision to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara, highlighting growing international support for the Kingdom's legitimate rights over its southern provinces.

This is further proof of the solidity of relations between Morocco and Israel, the former American diplomat told MAP, welcoming the support expressed by several big nations such as Spain and many others in Europe and elsewhere to the Moroccanness of the Sahara.

He also noted that this State decision, which attests to the distinguished relations that are constantly fostered between Morocco, Israel and the United States, will enhance peace, security and prosperity in the whole region.

A statement by the Royal Office said that HM King Mohammed VI has received a letter from the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, in which the Israeli Prime Minister brought to the Very High Attention of the Sovereign the decision of the State of Israel to 'recognize the sovereignty of Morocco over the territory of Western Sahara.'

In this respect, the Israeli Prime Minister stressed that his country's position will be 'reflected in all relevant acts and documents of the Israeli Government.'

He also underlined that the decision would be forwarded to the United Nations, to regional and international organizations of which Israel is a member, and to all countries with which Israel maintains diplomatic relations.

In his letter to the Sovereign, the Israeli Prime Minister pointed out that his country is positively examining "the opening of a consulate in the city of Dakhla," as part of the implementation of this state decision.

(MAP 17.07.2023)